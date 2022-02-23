Union Pacific Co. (UNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by 40.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

