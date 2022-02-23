United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 495 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,209 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,102,000 after purchasing an additional 91,011 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

