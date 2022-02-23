United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

