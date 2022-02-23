United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 35,905 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.