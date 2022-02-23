United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,510 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 733,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,733 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 208,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.