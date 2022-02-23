Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 902,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,775 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,098,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

