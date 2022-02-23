Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Upstart stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.21. 154,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,700,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.61. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 147.06. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,423 shares of company stock worth $106,836,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Upstart by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.