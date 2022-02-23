UREEQA (URQA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $280.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $280.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.31 or 0.06927942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,917.56 or 0.99778158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049750 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

