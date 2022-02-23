Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,115,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

NYSE DLR opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

