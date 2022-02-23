Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $213.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.79 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

