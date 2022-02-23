Utah Retirement Systems Sells 10,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MetLife were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

