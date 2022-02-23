Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $206,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 272.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

