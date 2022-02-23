Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 21,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $607.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.32. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

