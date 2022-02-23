Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UEM opened at GBX 214.79 ($2.92) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a one year low of GBX 190.05 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($3.11).

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £7,174.55 ($9,757.31).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.