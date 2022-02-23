UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTSI stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.