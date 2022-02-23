Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

VEU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. 284,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

