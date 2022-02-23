Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,351. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.28. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.92 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

