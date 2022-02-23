Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 679,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 329,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,686. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.