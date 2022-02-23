Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $217.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,740. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

