Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Camelot Portfolios LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.69. The company had a trading volume of 292,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,308. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

