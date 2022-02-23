Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.73. 287,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

