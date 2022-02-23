Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.40. 280,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

