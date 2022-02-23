Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,408.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00009752 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $5,408.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.30 or 0.06958083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,788.06 or 0.99809667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049836 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,026 coins and its circulating supply is 649,411 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

