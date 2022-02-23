Vapotherm (VAPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VAPO opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $343.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.