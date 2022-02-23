Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,954. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.