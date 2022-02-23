Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.
VRNS traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,954. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
