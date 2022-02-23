Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

