Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Hits $942,398.84

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Veil has a market capitalization of $942,398.84 and $251.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,869.51 or 1.00256824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00242548 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00147509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00300590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.