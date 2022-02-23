Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 47.8% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VELO opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

