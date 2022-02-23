Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. Venus Concept reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Venus Concept stock remained flat at $$1.59 during trading on Friday. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Portaro bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,767,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

