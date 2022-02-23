Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Vericel reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vericel.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vericel by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,420,000 after purchasing an additional 307,755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vericel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 24,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,325.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

