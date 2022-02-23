Verition Fund Management LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average of $294.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,513 shares of company stock valued at $76,116,761 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

