Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $104,536,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 100.2% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $295.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.48, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.60 and its 200 day moving average is $369.40. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

