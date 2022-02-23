Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 336,100 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 336,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 3,433,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after buying an additional 466,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,152.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,657,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE EDU opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.