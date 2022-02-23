Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 62,500 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIII opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

