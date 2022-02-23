Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 8,221 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,489,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

