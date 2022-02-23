Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Iteris by 10.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 7.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Iteris by 46.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530 over the last three months. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

