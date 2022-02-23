Verso Price Hits $0.0388 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Verso has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $108,225.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verso has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.58 or 0.06918905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,384.83 or 1.00195359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049613 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

