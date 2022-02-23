Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,451,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,325,000 after purchasing an additional 382,126 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $230.21 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average of $203.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

