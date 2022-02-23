Vertical Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Vertical Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

VRT stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,351,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $5,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after acquiring an additional 970,623 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

