Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 494% compared to the typical daily volume of 602 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT traded down $8.80 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

