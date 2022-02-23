Vestcor Inc Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 42.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

