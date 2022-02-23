Vestcor Inc Decreases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

