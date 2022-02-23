Vestcor Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 121.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $79.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

