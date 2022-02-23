Vestcor Inc Reduces Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,463.41 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,441.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,601.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,777.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.