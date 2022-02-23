Vestcor Inc Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

