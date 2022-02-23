Vestcor Inc Sells 149 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $18,328,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 12.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS stock opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -117.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

