VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.840 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.65.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,573,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,118. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.