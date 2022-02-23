VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.840 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.65.
Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,573,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,118. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.
About VICI Properties (Get Rating)
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.