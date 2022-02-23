VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading Down 0.7%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.62 and last traded at $68.98. Approximately 143,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 140,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.