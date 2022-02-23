Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VINP opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.
