Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VINP opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

