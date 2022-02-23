Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $9.84

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $8.93. Vipshop shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 224,527 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $115,268,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after buying an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

