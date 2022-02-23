Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $9.84

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $8.93. Vipshop shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 224,527 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.